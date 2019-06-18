Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 2:00 PM Grace Baptist Church 2516 Riley Street Sulphur , LA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



He married his lifetime love, Sue Davis on April 5, 1958. He served in the Air Force from 1954 to 1964, then was a member of the Air Force Reserves and the National Guard. He worked in the oil and gas industry for over 60 years in the U.S. and abroad.

He was greatly loved by his family and always had a smile on his face and a story to tell. He lived a full life with many adventures and loved to travel, camp and be outdoors. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Sue Davis of Ragley; two daughters, Linda Davis, of Ragley and Kelly Davis of Prairieville; two sons, Rick Davis and wife, Pam of Moss Bluff and Tom Davis and wife Angie of Westlake; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Donna Vessie of Kalispell, MT, Gerry Talley of Arizona, Judy Whaley of Idaho; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard E. Davis and Mary Magdeline Davis and two sisters, Ellen Gleason and Mary Lou Gleason, two infant brothers, Chester Davis and Tommy Davis, all of Kalispell, MT.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 22 at 2:00 p.m., at Grace Baptist Church, 2516 Riley Street, Sulphur. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to at Richard "Dick" Davis, loving husband and father of four, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the age of 83. He was born on February 15, 1936 in Kalispell, Montana.He married his lifetime love, Sue Davis on April 5, 1958. He served in the Air Force from 1954 to 1964, then was a member of the Air Force Reserves and the National Guard. He worked in the oil and gas industry for over 60 years in the U.S. and abroad.He was greatly loved by his family and always had a smile on his face and a story to tell. He lived a full life with many adventures and loved to travel, camp and be outdoors. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Sue Davis of Ragley; two daughters, Linda Davis, of Ragley and Kelly Davis of Prairieville; two sons, Rick Davis and wife, Pam of Moss Bluff and Tom Davis and wife Angie of Westlake; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Donna Vessie of Kalispell, MT, Gerry Talley of Arizona, Judy Whaley of Idaho; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard E. Davis and Mary Magdeline Davis and two sisters, Ellen Gleason and Mary Lou Gleason, two infant brothers, Chester Davis and Tommy Davis, all of Kalispell, MT.A Celebration of Life will be held on June 22 at 2:00 p.m., at Grace Baptist Church, 2516 Riley Street, Sulphur. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to at www.stjude.org. Published in Gonzales Weekly Citizen from June 18 to June 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Gonzales Weekly Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.