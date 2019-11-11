Shelby Ann Gros Holloway, 76, peacefully passed away at her home on June 8, 2019, in Singer, La. In her final days she was surrounded by her loving family. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading Stephen King novels, working crossword puzzles, watching game shows and painting.
Shelby was born on May 26, 1943 in Morgan City, La. to the late Alcide (Sr.) and Iris Cantrell Gros.
She is survived by her five children, Jann Corley of Singer, La.; Darren Dinger of Gonzales, La.; Lauren Reine of Fort Payne, Ala.; David Holloway of Gonzales, La.; and Chris Holloway of Marietta, Ga.; two brothers, Patrick "Reed" Gros and Mark Gros both of Patterson, La.; 10 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
She is preceded death by her husband, Dennis L. Holloway; her parents; brothers Alcide Gros, Jr. and Richard "Ricky" Gros; and great grandson Emmett Blake Jones.
Memorial services for Shelby will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home in Morgan City, La.
