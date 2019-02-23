TROY — Edwin E Dennison, 94 died Tuesday, February, 19th at the Caldwell House, 2900 Corporate Dr, Troy, Oh.

He was born June 14, 1924 in Greencamp, Oh to the late Bernard Dennison, and the late Mildred (Cranner) Wyrick.

He was married to his beloved wife, of 72 years, Betty R (McAdams) Dennison and she survives.

He is also survived by 3 children Pamela (Dennison) Davis of Troy, Oh, Richard and Christine Dennison of Covington, Oh, Rita (Dennison) Girard of Greenville, NC. 10 Grandchildren Wade and (Lindsay) Davis of Lebanon, Oh, Jarrod Davis, Brecken Davis, Logan Davis, all of Troy, Oh, Trina (Dennison) and Joe Severyn of Dayton, Oh, Alex Dennison of Covington, Oh, Dr. Dylan and (Misha) Girard, of Centerville, Oh, Jacci (Girard) and Dave Thomas, of Greenville, NC, Edde Girard of, Marion, Oh, 7 great grandchildren, and many nieces, and nephews. He is also survived by his brother, Donald Dennison, of Elora, TN, and his sister Dorothy (Wyrick) Huffman, of East Liberty, Oh.

He was preceded in death by one grandson Christopher Andrew Girard and a son-in-law Daniel Robert Davis.

Eddie received his High School diploma while serving in the United States Army, during WWII. He served in both France and Germany and fought at the "Battle of the Bulge" he receive and Bronze Star for valor, and an honorable discharge. He also would have received a Purple Heart, but refused it due to poor communications between the Army and family back home because he did not want to worry his mother.

Shortly after coming home on the Queen Mary, from the war, he met his wife Betty at a roller rink.

Eddie worked in construction until he retired from EJ Koker and Sons, in June 1986. Eddie drilled holes for the footers for the "Beast" at Kings Island, and the "Cliff" at the Beach water park. His work took him to many parts of the country.

After he retired he and Betty took their fifth wheel trailer and traveled the United States, going to every state in the union, and traveling the Alaskan Highway to Alaska, where they crossed the Artic Circle. He also rode his bicycle 7 miles everyday until a stroke sidelined him in his eighties.

He also loved to read, some of his favorite reading material was, National Geographic, Popular Mechanics, Popular Science, and Readers Digest. He also loved taking his grandchildren to Zoo's, Amusement Parks and trips in their motor home.

His grandchildren and children alike loved hearing the stories he told of his life. He will be sadly and greatly missed by all.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.