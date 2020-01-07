|
The family of Barb Klok sadly announces her peaceful passing on Saturday Dec. 28 2019 in her 91st year.
Barb was predeceased by her husband John (2010). She will be forever missed by her loving children, Betty-Ann (Michael), Richard (Jolande), Jim (Lillian), and Patty(Terry). Barb also leaves behind her treasured grandchildren, James (Berri), Stephanie (Stephan) Maxwell, Nicole, and Jesse, and her great grandson Emmett. Barb leaves 3 sisters, 2 brothers their spouses and a bountiful blessing of nieces and nephews with whom she shared loving relationships.
Barb was active in her church and loved her Christian family. She was also involved in her community, volunteering at GNGH for many years. She formed close ties with her neighbours, some of whom she regarded as yet more family.
At Barb's request, cremation has taken place. There will be a funeral service for her on Friday January 3rd 2020 at Faith Fellowship Church, 4878 Jepson St. (corner of Victoria Ave and Jepson) Niagara Falls, On.. Religious service will begin at 11:30a.m., with light refreshments offered afterwards in the basement of the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting Hospice Niagara on Ontario St. In St. Catharine On. The family thanks the wonderful staff for their gentle care, warmth and tenderness in helping send Mom on her journey. Mom had a life well lived and a beautiful passing well deserved.
Published in Welland Tribune from Jan. 7 to Jan. 31, 2020