Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Monday December 30, 2019 at the age of 32. Beloved son of Napoleon and Jenny (Nero). Loving brother of Nathan Fabiano. Adored grandson of Italia Nero. Special nephew of Antoinette (Curtis) Nero, Tony and Jelena Nero, Ralph and Rose Fabiano, Frank and Lisa Fabiano, Jackie Fabiano, Marisa and Kurt Pfister, and Rosie and Paul Panetta. Predeceased by his grandparents Frank Nero, and Mario and Josephine Fabiano. Jonathan is survived by 11 cousins and 5 great-cousins. Jonathan lived his life to the fullest. He loved spending time with his friends and family, going on vacations, and eating his Nonna's cooking. What made Jonathan the happiest was seeing those he loved get together and enjoying the time spent with one another. Jonathan was the embodiment of resilience. He taught those around him to never give up in the face of adversity, and to focus on and find joy in the things you are able to do. Rather than resenting others for the things you do not have, cherish the blessings you have been given. These are the lessons that will forever be remembered by those whose lives Jonathan touched. It was an honour to have you with us, Little Buddy. May you rest in peace. 'To infinity, and beyond!' Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Thursday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. A private family funeral service will follow, with entombment at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Jonathan, donations to Easter Seals Camps would be appreciated by his family.
Published in Welland Tribune from Jan. 7 to Jan. 30, 2020