It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kathleen "Kit" Hoch (Wunovic) on Wednesday December 18, 2019, in her ninety-first year. Kathleen was the loving wife of Sebastian Hoch for 65 years (predeceased). She leaves behind her adoring sons Michael (Betty-Ann) and Mark (Marnie), her sister Vera Billota McDonald (William) and sister in-law Marie Wunovic, her grandchildren; James (Berri), Maegan (Mike) and Alex (Jenny), and great grandchildren; Emmett and McKenna. She will also be missed by all her nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her mother Florence, sisters Millie, Annie and brother Barney. She started work as a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone in Niagara Falls but spent most of her working career assisting husband Seb run the family business (Clover Leaf Motel) while successfully carrying out all the duties and responsibilities of wife and mother. Kathleen was an avid reader and loved curling, golfing and Nordic skiing. Later in life she became a "die hard" Blue Jay fan thoroughly enjoying their highs and lows. We'd like to thank all the staff at the Chartwell Senior's Home in Niagara on the Lake for all the care and comfort they provided Kathleen in a truly professional manner. A private gathering will be held for family on a date to be announced in the spring. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a .
Published in Welland Tribune on Jan. 7, 2020