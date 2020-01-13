|
After a life well lived, it is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of May Woodward on January 9, 2020 at the age of 90. Devoted wife of R. Regis (Reg) Woodward for 70 years and mother to 7 children, 28 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, she held close in her heart her eighth child, Victoria, who died at birth in 1964. Predeceased by her brothers James, Charles, Raymond and George, and her sisters Barbara Mokhiber and Betty Dovi, May leaves her husband Reg, children Susan (Steve), Tom (Audrey), Tim (Tala), Michael (Barbara), Joe (Rhonda), Joan (Reverend John), Laura (Marc), and a huge extended family and friends everywhere. We are left to continue her legacy of family, laughter and generosity. Self described as "fav" Aunt May and "Sitty" (grandmother in Arabic), May enjoyed life to the fullest, always surrounded by family and friends. Her home on Woodbine St. with its park-like backyard was for many years a gathering place. There was always room for one more at the kitchen table and always enough food whether it was family, friends, neighborhood kids or anyone stranded during a blizzard! Born to Lebanese immigrants, Naif and Sadie Shahin, May was raised in Niagara Falls NY and moved to Canada after marrying Reg on Dec 24, 1949. A very spiritual woman and life-long member of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church in Niagara Falls, NY, May was active in all areas of the church including being one of the founders of St. George Church Camp in Allegheny State Park along with Reg. More recently they helped found St. Ignatius Orthodox Christian Church in St. Catharines, Ontario. She sang in the choir, taught church school, cooked at parish meals, created items for the bazaar and of course welcomed new faces and greeted familiar ones. May was a school bus driver for many years and extended her boisterous personality to that role too. She was an avid bowler into her 80s and loved singing in the community choir. She enjoyed cooking for and hosting all who came to the house. When she was no longer able to travel, she kept in touch with family through Facebook. May's physical health declined in recent years and a move out of her beloved Woodbine home was difficult but inevitable. Even at her nursing home, May continued to make friends and endeared herself to the staff responsible for her care. The family wishes to thank Dr Hu and all the nurses and PSWs at Meadows of Dorchester Nursing Home and Willoughby Manor before that for their kindness and compassionate care provided for both Reg and May. Visitation will take place on January 13, 2020 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Morse and Son Funeral Home, 5917 Main St. Niagara Falls ON. Funeral Service will be held on January 14, 2020 at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church at 6085 Montrose Road, Niagara Falls, Ontario. Internment will be at Lundy's Lane Cemetery, 7489 Lundy's Lane. The family invites everyone to attend a small reception to be held in the church hall after the funeral. In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution to either St. George Orthodox Church 1073 Saunders Settlement Road, Niagara Falls, NY 14305 or St. Ignatius Orthodox Mission, 332 Carlton St. St. Catharines, ON, L2N 1C3.
Published in Welland Tribune from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020