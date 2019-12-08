|
CUBA - Agatha Marie (Wasserloss) Whelpley was called to the Lord's house, after a brief illness on December 5, 2019.
Agatha was born on May 24, 1931 in Wellsville to the late Rudolph and Gertrude Gallman Wasserloos. She quickly gained the nickname of "Bunny" and carried that name throughout her life. On November 11, 1950, she married Robert J. Whelpley who predeceased her on December 2011.
A graduate of Alfred State College, Bunny worked as a lab technician at Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, before joining her husband in 1958 to open Whelpley Implement Co. Inc. They operated their business together until 1982 when they sold it. In 1988 Mr. and Mrs. Whelpley moved permanently to Arizona, and they enjoyed many wonderful years there with new friends and a new love for the game of golf.
Bunny was a very active mother who was very involved in her children's activities, while working full time in the family business and also running an active beef farm. She was a leader in 4-H and helped many children gain a love of knowledge of what 4-H stood for. She was also active in the Trinity Lutheran Church Sunday School programs and sang beautifully in the church choir.
Bunny is survived by her children, Dr. Robert (Joan) Whelpley, John (Karen) Whelpley, Dr. Janet Whelpley; a daughter-in-law, Deborah Whelpley; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents; her siblings, Robert Wasserloos, Ida Rose Mulkin, and Rebecca Mathern; two sons, David and Dennis; and a grandson, Joshua.
There will be no visitation and a private family service will be scheduled later at the convenience of the family.
Memorials if desired may be made to CCE- Allegany Education Center, 5435 A County Rt. 46, Belmont, NY 14813 for the 4-H program, The Gideon's International, or a .
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Dec. 8, 2019
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Dec. 8, 2019