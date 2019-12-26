|
WELLSVILLE - Alan M. Matteson, 61, of the Palmer Road, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, December 22, 2019.
Alan was born in Kane, PA on July 17, 1958, the son of Marion and Mary (Greene) Matteson.
Alan was a lifelong resident of this area who graduated from the Wellsville High School. He worked at the Air Preheater Co. and Friendship Dairy and retired from the Dresser-Rand Corp in Wellsville. He loved the out of doors especially hunting and fishing. Alan enjoyed go cart racing, NASCAR and tinkering.
Alan was a Life Member and Past Assistant Chief of the Willing Fire Department who lived for his grandchildren and spending time with them. He was also a member of the International Association of Machinist, Local No. 1580 in Wellsville.
Alan is survived by his parents, Marion and Mary; four daughters: Beth (Michael) Hall of Red Lion, PA; Jennifer (Gregory) Hall of North East, PA; Heather (Michael) Button of Whitesville; and Aimee (Timothy) Pincoski of Allegany; a son Cody [Casey Reed] Matteson of Wellsville; 12 grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Ryan, Cadence, Caleb, Brooke, Mandy, Karrie, Justin, Kaylee, Jordyn, Tyler and Deven; a great granddaughter, Ezra; a brother, Brian [Tammy] Matteson of Wellsville; a sister, Karen Weinhauer of Wellsville; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Alan was predeceased by a bother Scott, a bother in law Stanley Weinhauer and a grand daughter, Taylor.
There will be no prior visitation and a burial service will be held at a later date in Yorks Corners Cemetery. Memorials in Alan's name may be made to the . To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Dec. 26, 2019