WELLSVILLE - Alice B. McEnroe, 89, of Wellsville passed away on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at the Hart Comfort House surrounded by her family. She was born in Wellsville on Sept. 20, 1930 to Christian and Katherine Schlenker Braunschweiger. On Dec. 30, 1950 Alice married the love of her life Robert "Bob" McEnroe who were together for 68 years before he predeceased her on Nov. 24, 2018.
Alice was a life long resident of the Wellsville area who dedicated her life to building a family. Being Valedictorian of her class she gave up college because she wanted to start a family. She also began a career in banking as a teller at the Citizens National Bank and retired from Key Bank as a Vice President. Alice was a long time member of the St. John's Episcopal Church, the St. Ann's Guild and the Red Hat Society of Wellsville. She enjoyed playing Bridge, reading, gardening, traveling and most of all staying in touch with her many friends including co workers from the bank. Her travels across the country took her to almost all of the National Parks and she traveled through out Europe. Because Alice was a nurturer she gave back to the community by volunteering whenever possible. She spent hours volunteering at Jones Memorial Hospital, gave blood to the Red Cross until she was 82, spent seven months in Atlanta caring for her daughter Katie and traveled the country with Bob to attend her families special events.
Survivors include her two sons, Robert "Rob" (Elsie) McEnroe Jr. of Grants Pass, OR., and David (Christine) McEnroe of Corning; two daughters, Barbara (Temo) McEnroe of Long Beach, Calif., and Amy (Thomas) Moore of West Islip; a son-in-law, Gregory Hollod of Blue Ridge, GA.; 11 grandchildren, Jeff, Scott, Christopher, Andrew, Nikaylin, Alejandro, Robert, Thomas, Jackson, Michael and Allora; five great-grandchildren, Fisher, Riverlyn, Maya, Chloe and Rivers; several nieces and nephews.
Alice was predeceased by her parents; her husband; her daughter, Kathryn Hollod; and her brother, Christian [Patricia] Braunschweiger.
Friends are invited to call on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2109 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home in Wellsville. A funeral service will take place on Friday at 11;30 a.m., at John's Episcopal Church with Reverend Carol Stewart presiding.
Memorials in Alice's name may be made to either the Hart Comfort House in Wellsville or to the Jones Memorial Hospital.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Nov. 12, 2019