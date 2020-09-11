LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. - Alton V. Gallmann, 90, of Little Valley, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 9, 2020) in Bradford, Pa.



He was born Dec. 23, 1929 in the Town of Allen, N.Y., at the family farm, the son of the late Walter and Helen (Preston) Gallmann.



On Sept. 17, 1955 he married the former Elizabeth (Betty) Brandes, who survives.



Mr. Gallmann was a 1947 graduate of Angelica Central School and attended Alfred State. He enlisted in 1950 Co. K 3rd Battalion Inf. 27 Division NY National Guard and served till 1954.



He started working on the family farm, starting with horses until their first tractor in 1939. He held many jobs in the Angelica area before working with the USDA- Soil Conservation Services for over 32 years in Belmont, Little Valley and Ellicottville, N.Y., retiring in 1986. While there he worked as a Conservation Technician, Civil Engineer Technician and construction Inspector. He also owned and operated a Coin-Op Laundry in Belfast for 20 years, and was the Sexton of Little Valley Rural Cemetery from 1987-2004. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church Basswood Hill 1929-1955, Trinity Lutheran Church in Wellsville, N.Y. 1955-1969, St. Michael's Lutheran Church in Little Valley 1969-2012, St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ellicottville, and Go to Grace Lutheran in Bradford 2012-present. He was a member of the American Legion and the VFW in Little Valley and always loved helping others.



Besides his loving wife of 65 years he is survived by a son, Victor Gallmann of Olean, N.Y. and two daughters, Gayle Gallmann of Bradford, Pa. and Joan (Dale) Ludwick of Ellicottville; four grandchildren, Kristin (Jeremy) Rocco, Chad Gallmann, Clayton (Jessica) Ludwick and Arthur Ludwick and eight great- grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Paul (Carol) Gallmann of Angelica and several nieces and nephews.



Friends may call at the Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., Little Valley, N.Y., on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 from 10-11:30 a.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:30 a.m. from the funeral home.



Due to Covid-19, masks are required and 33% occupancy is in effect.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ellicottville, N.Y. or Go to Grace Lutheran Church in Bradford, Pa.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store