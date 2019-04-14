|
|
WELLSVILLE - Anna Marie Transki, 98, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Jones Memorial Hospital with her family at her side.
She was born Jan. 31, 1921 in Smethport, Pa., the daughter of the late Michael Urben and Jessie J. (Carter) Fay. On Oct. 13, 1938 in Smethport, Pa. she married Victor G. Transki, who predeceased her on April 11, 2002.
Anna was a 1938 graduate of Smethport High School. She operated a rooming house in Wellsville from 1953 to 1961. She then became the head of housekeeping and laundry at Jones Memorial Hospital from May 1963 to May 1970. She enjoyed making wedding and birthday cakes and was an avid bowler, knitter, and crocheter.
In her lifetime Anna Marie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She lived a simple life on the land she loved, holding close her family and friends. She offered few complaints and found humor everywhere. She will be missed!
She is survived by three sons, Victor G. (Barbara) Transki Jr. of Arlington, Texas, John F. Transki of Chicago, Ill., and Mark E. Transki, of Alfred Station; one daughter, Linda Anne (Jon) Ebeling of Wellsville; three grandsons, Jeffrey Transki, Joseph Transki, and Brian (Jamie)Transki; three granddaughters, Jillian (Darren) Kight, Jennifer Rowe, and Susan (Dan Helveston) Ebeling; four great-grandsons, Matthew and Benjamin Helveston, and Max and Kellen Rowe; two great-granddaughters, Ariana and Teegan Transki; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased in addition to parents by four brothers, Bernard E. Fay, John C. Fay, Michael Z. Fay, and Richard U. Fay; and a sister, Margaret V. Bishop.
At Anna's request there will be no prior visitation. A memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date.
Please consider memorial donations to the Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps or the David A. Howe Public Library.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Apr. 14, 2019