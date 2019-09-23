|
WELLSVILLE - Arlouine L. Strassner, age 100, of 296 Scott Avenue passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Wellsville Manor Care Center.
She was born on June 22, 1919, the daughter of German immigrants, Henry and Rose Weihonig Liesegang.
Arlouine worked for many years in the Dietary Department of Jones Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed playing bingo and was a former member of the Wellsville Business and Professional Women's Club. She was an active member of the Immaculate Conception Church and a former member of the Alter and Rosary Society.
Survivors include three nephews, Dale "Skip" [Barb] Payne of Largo, Fla., David "Babe" Payne of Wellsville and Doug [Holly] Payne of Brockport; as well as several great nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Walter Liesegang, her beloved sister, Virginia "Ginny" Payne, two nephews, Daniel and Gary Payne, and a great nephew, David Payne.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, in the Immaculate Conception Church. Burial will take place in Sacred Heart Cemetery and memorials may be made to the Immaculate Conception School. To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019