SCIO – Arthur R. Robbins, 74, passed away Tuesday (March 26, 2019) at Jones Memorial Hospital following a lengthy illness.
Mr. Robbins was born on Sept. 17, 1944 in Wellsville to Alfred and Mildred Louise (Cosner) Robbins. In 1991, Art met the love of his life, the former Marlea G. Dean. On Feb. 14, 2009, Valentine's Day, they were married. She survives.
Arthur served in the United States Army from 1962 to 1974. In 1965 he served with the 703 Maintenance Battalion in Vietnam and later did two tours of service in Germany. Art was discharged from the Army in 1974 and following in his father's footsteps, reenlisted in the United States Navy in 1975 where he served until 1983.
In addition to his wife, Art is survived by a daughter, Karen (James) Bergstrum of Colorado Springs, Colo.; one sister, Shirley Garcia of Pine Bush; two brothers, Gerald (Eleanor) Robbins and Frank (Barbara) Robbins, both of Scio; his Uncle George Lattimer of Goshen; many special friends, including Nate and Heather Kruger and Dan Fuller; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his step-mothers, Janice Palmer Robbins and Alice Brown Robbins; his Aunt Marion and Uncle Steve Towner; his Uncle Paul Robbins, Uncle Gerald Robbins and Aunt June Robbins.
Art had a lifelong passion for racing; both as a participant and a spectator. He calls it a "thrill like no other." He loved working on his own cars and trucks in his "Man Cave" or as others would call it, his garage. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed riding his four wheeler.
In addition to his proud standing as an American Patriot, Art was also very civic minded. He was a longtime member of the Scio Volunteer Fire Department and also served on the Allegany Town Board of Fire Commissioners, the Volunteer Fireman's Association of Allegany County, the South Western Volunteer Fireman's Association and the Allegany County Fire Police Association. He was a life member of the VFW of Pine Grove, Ky. Post 10281.
Per his wishes, there will be no prior visitation. There will be a graveside service with full military honors at Fairlawn Cemetery on Monday (April 8) at 11 a.m., with Rev. Glen Layfield of the Church of Christ in Scio officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Baker-Swan Funeral Home, 3256 Riverside Drive in Wellsville. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker-swan.com.
Memorial contributions in Art's name may be made to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517; or to Scio Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 231, Scio, NY 14880.
Art wishes to express a special thank you to his wife Marlea and to the VA nurses, Roxanne Conway and Janie Harrington for taking such good care of him while he was sick.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Mar. 29, 2019