OCALA, Fla./SCIO - Audrey E. Hall, 94, of Ocala, Fla., formerly of Scio, N.Y., died Friday (July 19, 2019) in Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville.
Born June 15, 1925, in Phillips Creek, she was the daughter of Linford and Mary Walldorff Lanphear. On May 20, 1944, in Belmont, she married Lawrence C. Irwin, who predeceased her on Dec. 28, 1964. On Feb. 2, 1973, in Scio, she married Kenneth S. Hall, who predeceased her on Aug. 21, 1989.
A graduate of Scio Central School, she was employed by Scio Central School from 1956-1965 and by Hydramec in Scio from 1965 until retiring in April of 1989. Audrey served as a volunteer at Jones Memorial Hospital for 22 years and was a member of Scio Sunshine Club, Jones Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Evergreen Twig, and Wellsville Business and Professional Women. She was also a member of the Stannards United Methodist Church.
Surviving are three daughters, Theresa (William) Kent of Rochester, Kathleen (Guy) Watson of Valrico, Fla., and Patricia (Robert) Schettine of Ocala, Fla.; a step-daughter, Cheryl (William) Barney of Hallsport; a step-daughter-in-law, Joan Hall of Zephyrhills, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Lanphear of Youngstown, N.Y.; six grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; 19 step-great-grandchildren; two step-great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and two husbands, she was predeceased by two brothers, Alton Lanphear and Dan Lanphear; two sisters, Dorla Gebhardt and Norma Guinnip; and a step-son, Danny K. Hall.
Honoring Audrey's wishes, there will be no visitation or service. There will be a private family graveside service in Fairlawn Cemetery, Scio.
Memorials may be made to Wellsville United Methodist Church, Jones Memorial Hospital, or a .
Arrangements are entrusted to Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, N.Y. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on July 21, 2019