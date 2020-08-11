WELLSVILLE - Barbara ("Tootie") Ann Potter passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wellsville, New York.
Barb was born on April 13, 1920 in Canton, Ohio, and was the daughter of William and Maude Yerrick. She is predeceased by her parents, husband Vernon Potter, infant son Philip Potter, teenage son Stephen Potter, and brother William Yerrick.
Barb was raised and educated in Wellsville, a graduate of the Class of 1938. She worked at Davie's Department Store, Bradley Producing Company, The First Trust Bank, as well as the family contracting business R.S. Potter and Son. Barb was an active community member, serving in many positions. She was a lifelong member of the Girl Scouts, from scout to leader to Council President. She was also very active in the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Monday Club, Grand Squares dancing club, and Jones Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Barb was a member of the United Methodist Church her entire life. Most of all, she was a very present and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her family was her greatest pleasure; she got such a kick out of the young ones.
Barb married Vernon ("Punk") Potter on October 16, 1944. She is survived by her daughter Pamela Gould (Craig) of Saratoga Springs NY, her son James L. Potter (Judy Donovan, deceased) of Wellsville NY, her grandchildren Jenna Nafus (Matthew), Kimberly Leese (Michael), Taryn Burdge (Cory) and Adam Potter (Mary), as well as great grandchildren Max and Lily Nafus, Mia and Tegan Leese, Gavin Outman, Ronan Burdge, and Kaleb Bryan. She also leaves several dear nieces and nephews. The family extends its deepest gratitude to the angels at both Manor Hills Assisted Living and Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their care and support.
Family and friends may call on Wednesday, August 12 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the J.W. Embser Sons F.H. in Wellsville at which time a funeral service will be held with Elva Cornell presiding. Friends are invited to view live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JWembserfuneralhome/
Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellsville, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to either The David A. Howe Public Library, 155 North Main Street, Wellsville, NY 14895, or The First United Methodist Church, 79 Madison Street, Wellsville, NY 14895. To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com