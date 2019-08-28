|
ALFRED - Brian R. Dodge, 58, passed away Sunday (Aug. 25, 2019) in Rochester, Minn. after a valiant battle with cancer
Mr. Dodge was born on Feb. 26, 1961 in North Hornell to Robert E. and Chrystal J. (Colegrove) Dodge. He was a 1979 graduate of Andover Central School. He later received his Associate's degree from Alfred State College. On June 17, 2019 in Key West, Fla. he married Tamara Johnston, who survives.
Brian worked for 21 years at Alfred University, most recently as the Physical Plant Director. Prior to that, he worked locally as a construction contractor and carpenter.
In addition to his wife, Brian is survived by his mother, Chrystal of Alfred Station; children, Dr. Nichole (Justin) Dodge of Rochester, Minn., Nathan (Swei) Dodge and Casey (Kyle) Johnston, both of Rochester, N.Y., Dr. Curtis (Vanessa) Johnston and granddaughter Clara, of Montoursville, Pa., Carley (Jake) Johnston of Caledonia, Jake (Veronica) Johnston of Almond, and Sarah Johnston of Alfred Station; brothers, Kevin (Brenda) Dodge of Alfred Station, and Craig (Mary Beth) Dodge of Altoona, Pa.; a nephew, Bryan Michael (Aimee) Dodge; a niece, Madison Dodge; his Uncle Bill Dodge of Rochester, N.Y.; his mother-in-law, Rosemarie Davis of Morris, Ill.; many friends and cousins; and three marvelous best friends, Milo, Dora, and Moose, his beloved dogs.
Brian was preceded in death by his father, Robert E. Dodge.
Brian was a gentle man who loved nothing more than his family. His calm demeanor always put others at ease creating a relaxing environment. His quiet manner allowed him to manage even the most difficult of situations well. He preferred others above himself, and was a true friend. His favorite topics of conversation were his children and his dogs, in that order. He truly enjoyed watching his children play soccer and they always made him proud, whether on the field or in life. He enjoyed sharing with others that his son, Jake, was voted New York State MVP in 2016 in Class D soccer. Nicki and Nathan were his joy and Sarah was his sunshine. Brian was a son who truly loved his mom.
He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan; he loved them and hated them at the same time. He reveled in a good thunderstorm watching and enjoying the majesty of the display. Working outdoors and working with his hands were completely satisfying to Brian.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday (Sept 1.) at 1 p.m. at the Alfred Station Fire Hall.
Memorial contributions in Brian's name may be made to Planned Animal Life Support, 5205 SR 21 Alfred Station, NY 14803. Arrangements are under the direction of Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Andover. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker.swan.com.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Aug. 28, 2019