|
|
QUINCY, ILL. - Carl Elton Atwell, 83, formerly of Andover, passed away Sunday (Aug. 4, 2019) at his home in Quincy, Ill.
Mr. Atwell was born on Sept. 13, 1935 in Wellsville. Carl was the son of Earl and Gertrude (Jackson) Atwell and was raised on a dairy farm that the family moved to in 1941. He was a 1953 graduate of Andover Central High School where he excelled in athletics, lettering four years in baseball and soccer and two years with varsity basketball. On Oct. 10, 1953 in Blessed Sacrament Church in Andover, he married J. Corinne Hyland, who predeceased him on Sept. 24, 2006. As a newlywed, Carl served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957.
Mr. Atwell was employed for many years for Dresser-Rand in Wellsville. He was elected as the union Vice President in 1960 and retired in 1999 as assistant plant manager.
Carl is survived by his son, Pat Atwell (Lisa) of Quincy, Ill.; three daughters, Jeanne Johnston (Wayne) of Allegany, Eileen Palmer (Ben) of Alfred Station and Suzy Atwell (Roanne Kovach) of Penfield; ten grandchildren, Melissa Atwell, Eric Atwell, Owen Johnston (Kristy), Jeffrey Johnston (Val), Angela Honeck (Jason), Ben Palmer IV (Kate), Gregory Palmer (Lindsey), Patrick Palmer (Ashley), Andrew Palmer (Lisa) and Eden Palmer; 20 great grandchildren; a sister in law, Lorraine Joyce of Andover; and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife of almost 53 years, Carl was preceded in death by his parents; his step mother, Lavina Atwell; a great granddaughter, Olivia Johnston; two brothers, Ronnie Atwell (Irene) and Wayne Atwell (Bev); and a sister, Doris Breiding (Vic).
Carl attended St. Peter Catholic Church in Quincy, Ill. He was a member of the Lynch-Burgett American Legion Post No. 397 where he was active with the Color Guard, International Association of Machinist, and the Wellsville Moose Lodge and was a Past President of the Andover Central School Board. An avid sportsman with a passion for baseball, Carl was a longtime youth baseball coach and umpire for many baseball and softball leagues. He was a member of the New York State Umpire Association and was honored by being elected to the Allegany County Sports Hall of Fame. Carl was a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. He enjoyed hunting, listening to country music and was an active supporter of Red Cross Blood Drives, donating over 22 gallons in his lifetime. Carl was devoted to his family and he loved following their activities.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 5-8 p.m. at Baker-Swan Funeral Home, 3256 Riverside Drive in Wellsville. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Andover with Rev. James Hartwell as celebrant. Burial with full military honors will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker-swan.com.
Memorial contributions in Carl's name may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church, 17 Maple Ave., Wellsville, N.Y. 14895; or to Andover American Legion Lynch-Burgett Post No. 397, PO Box 932, Andover, N.Y. 14806.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Aug. 6, 2019