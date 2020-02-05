Home

WELLSVILLE - Carl W. Graves, 67, of Pine Crest Group Home, Perrysburg, NY, formerly of Wellsville, NY, died Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Sisters of Charity Hospital, Buffalo after a lengthy illness.

Born June 13, 1952, in Wellsville, he was the son of Sherman and Fern Cornelius Graves. Carl loved music and will be remembered for his infectious smile.

Surviving are: a sister, Diann (Barrie) Murphy of Wellsville; a brother, Mark Graves of Inverness, FL; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a nephew, Matthew Graves.

A graveside service will be held in Graves Cemetery on a later date. Memorials may be made to the Pine Crest Group Home, Perrysburg, NY. Arrangements are entrusted to Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, NY. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Feb. 5, 2020
