Carlton Sekoll
GREENWOOD - Carlton Clifford Sekoll, 80, of Banks Hollow Road, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

He was born on November 4, 1940 in the family farm house in the town of Willing, NY, the son of the late John H. and Frances (Barhight) Sekoll. He was married to Priscilla Duell who predeceased him on August 18, 2007.

Carlton was a longtime resident of Greenwood. He graduated from Immaculate Conception School and Wellsville Central High School. He was a self-employed dairy farmer who also made maple syrup and maple candy. He also harvested ash tree bolts and sold them to Portville Handle Company for tool handles. For a time he was employed by Corning Glass. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church and FFA. Carlton loved farming, maple syrup, hunting, fishing, spending time with his kids, grandchildren, and whoever would listen.

He is survived by five sons, Clifford (Heather) Johnson of Crawford, Fla., Michael Johnson of Greenwood, Timothy (Sadie Mast) Sekoll of Greenwood, John Sekoll of Greenwood, and Carl (Angela Sherman) Sekoll of Greenwood; two daughters, Lisa (Roger Smith) Elharem of Pittsburgh, Pa. and Frances Sekoll of Greenwood and her four children; several granchildren; several great-grandchildren; a brother, Fred Sekoll of Greenwood; a sister, Ada Cavagna of Shongo; a sister-in-law, Linda Miller of Fillmore and Jessie Sekoll of Wellsville; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Priscilla, Carlton was predeceased by two daughters, Skyler Sekoll and Eva Sekoll; two brothers, John Sekoll and Richard Sekoll; a sister, Margaret Maxwell; a special brother-in-law and best friend, Roger Miller.

Friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service on Monday, November 16, at 10 a.m. at the family cemetery off of Banks Hollow Road. The family would like to give special thanks to his caregivers, Angie Sherman, and Sadie Mast. Please consider memorials donations to the charity of the donor's choice. To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Nov. 13, 2020.
