Carol K. Cline
WALWORTH, N.Y. - Carol K. Cline, 75, of 1804 Plank Road, passed away at home on Sunday, July 12, 2020 following a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.

She was born June 8, 1945 in Portland, Maine, the daughter of the late Norman and Marjorie (Dow) Shear. On Dec. 12, 1987, in Penfield, she married Dale O. Cline, who survives.

Carol was raised in Wellsville and was a 1963 graduate of Wellsville High School. She resided in Oakdale, Pa. from 1971 to 1986, then moved to the Rochester area. She and Dale were members of HOG (Harley Owners Group) and the enjoyed boating and traveling, especially HOG rallies.

Surviving in addition to her husband are three daughters, Terri (Bob) Barbour-Ducsay of Canonsburg, Pa., Kelley Martin of Northampton, Pa., and Michelle Evans of Jacksonville, Fla.; a step-son, Jeff (Jodi) Cline of Penfield, nine grandchildren, Christopher Barbour, RJ O'Leary, Samantha Evans, Ryan O'Leary, Dr. Tyler Barbour, Brittney Ducsay, Meagan O'Leary, Joey Cline and Jordan Cline; a half-brother, Dan Kervin of North Kingstown, RI; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Kendall "Gary" Kervin.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to Deb Yackel for the loving care she offered Carol over the years.

Friends are invited to a graveside service on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1 p.m., in Woodlawn Cemetery, 276 South Main St., in Wellsville, N.Y.

Please consider memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association.

To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-3430
Memories & Condolences
July 16, 2020
Dale and family,
I am so very sorry for the loss of Carol. Please find comfort and strength in the weeks and months to follow to carry her memory in your heart and know that her spirit is with God and his Son Jesus.
Ben Cometa
Coworker
