WHITESVILLE - Carolyn Ann Elias, 80, of 691 Main St., died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, with her loving family at her side.
Born July 8, 1939, in Harrison Valley, Pa., Carolyn was the youngest daughter of the late Lewis and Reva (Coats) Scoville. On Nov. 2, 1957, in Whitesville she married Richard Elias, who survives.
Carolyn was a 1957 graduate of Whitesville Central School and attended Business School in Hornell. She and her husband lived in Belmont, where they raised their family for 21 years before returning to her childhood home in Whitesville in 1986 to care for her father before his passing. Carolyn raised her family and later worked as a Home Health Aide at Jan and Bev's in Wellsville for 23 years. Carolyn had a loving heart and was very proud of her work and her ability to help others.
Carolyn was a member of the Whitesville Ladies Auxiliary and Current Events Club. She enjoyed bingo, crocheting, camping, fishing, going to listen to music, dancing, and supporting the Whitesville students at their sporting events and music performances. Most of all Carolyn loved spending time with her family. She cherished Sunday dinners at the family home, and family picnics at Stony Brook. Carolyn was very proud of her large family and would happily share with anyone who asked about her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A highlight of Carolyn's day was picking up two of her great-grandsons, Caleb and Gavin, from school each day and spending time with them.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, eight children, Robert Elias of Belmont, David Elias, of Hornell, Beverly Elias of Wellsville, Patricia Elias of Whitesville, Melody Elias of Bolivar, Leo (Tracy) Elias of Wellsville, Jackie (Earl) Hadsell of Black Creek, and Richard (Tracey) Elias Jr. of Scio; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grand-children; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased in addition to her parents by two sisters, Susan Louise Cavanaugh and Isabelle Miller.
Friends are invited to call on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc. in Wellsville. The funeral will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Carl Kemp presiding.
Please consider memorial donations to the Whitesville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Sept. 1, 2019