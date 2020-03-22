|
HORNELL, NY / BELFAST, NY - Catherine F. "Kate" Histed, 92, formerly of Brainard Hill Rd., Belfast, and also formerly of Hornell, died Thursday afternoon (March 19, 2020) at Elderwood of Hornell Nursing Facility where she had resided for the past three months.
Born in Hornell on February 21, 1928, she was the daughter of Thomas and Evelyn (Feeney) Fenton.
Kate grew up in Hornell and was a graduate of St. Ann's School. She later graduated from Hornell High School (class of 1946). She has resided in Belfast since 1968.
While living in Hornell, Kate was a communicant of the former St. Ignatius Loyola Church. While residing in Belfast, she was a communicant of St. Patrick's Church.
For many years she was employed as an operator for New York Telephone Company, retiring in 1961. She was happy to be a "stay-at-home" mom and enjoyed raising her family and visiting friends and relatives.
Kate was married on November 4, 1950 to Francis Royal Histed who died June 24, 1991. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jack Fenton; her sister, Ruth Comstock; her daughter-in-law, Debbie Histed.
Surviving are four sons, John Histed of Belfast, Timothy Histed of Belmont, Robert (Lorrie) Histed of Belfast and Patrick (Darlene) Histed of Belfast; two daughters, Rebecca (Stan) Shafer of Belfast and Elizabeth (Jeff) Cole of Belfast; her sister, Betty Fenton of Hornell; 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Due to the recent health concerns regarding the Coronavirus, there will be no calling hours. A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ann's Church in Hornell at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Fremont, NY.
Family and friends of Kate Histed are invited to view the Funeral Mass on the Dagon Funeral Home Facebook page on Tuesday at 10 a.m. by visiting www.facebook.com/dagonfuneralhome. The video will remain available for viewing on our Facebook page for 30 days.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, NY.
Kate's family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to , PO Box 1000 – Dept. 300 Memphis, TN 38148. Memorial forms will be available at the Dagon Funeral Home.
