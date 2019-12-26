|
PORTVILLE - Clifford E. Hewitt, 68, of 212 Prosser Road, passed away on Sunday (Dec. 22, 2019) in the Olean General Hospital following a lengthy illness.
Born on May 12, 1951 in Olean, he was the son of Elden and Audrey Burlingame Hewitt. Cliff married the former Laurie Williams on Dec. 6, 1980 in Olean, Mrs. Hewitt survives.
Cliff was formally employed by Machler Industries Friendship, Heritage Cutlery Co., Bolivar.
Surviving in addition to his wife are four children, Kristi Lippincott of Hornell, Michael (Mindy) Hewitt of North Augusta, S.C., Heven (Steve) Bills of Hornell, and Brandon (Cristen) Hewitt of Clarksville, Tenn.; 13 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; one sister, Marcia Metz of Richburg; and a very special cousin, P.J. McGarry of Bradford, Pa.
In addition to his parents, Cliff was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Paisley Skye in 2012; three sisters, Gayla Aria, Debra Knight, and Paula Doxey; and a brother-in-law, Todd Metz.
Friends may call at the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc., Bolivar on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Funeral Services will follow visitation at 1 p.m., Elva Cornell, pastor of the Bolivar United Methodist Church, will officiate.
Burial in West Genesee Cemetery, Obi, N.Y.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Dec. 26, 2019