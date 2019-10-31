|
SCIO - Colin T. McCabe, 17, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday (Oct. 29, 2019) at home.
Colin was born on Oct. 11, 2002 in Wellsville to Thomas W. and Amy L. (Gleave) McCabe. He was currently a senior at Scio Central School.
In addition to his father, Thomas W. McCabe of Scio, Colin is survived by six siblings, Thomas W. (Leah) McCabe, III of Attica, Heidi (Thomas) Heary of Lockport, Vincent (Jenn) McCabe of Lackawanna, Kevin McCabe of Clarence, and Christine Mooney and Robert Mooney, both of Kenmore; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his mother, Amy L. McCabe in 2014. Colin and his dad developed a special relationship as they forged a life together after the loss of wife and mom. Colin's Dad has many special memories of time spent with him in the shop and listening to their favorite music.
Colin loved working on cars. He was attending BOCES in Belmont taking auto body repair, his favorite pastime.
Calling hours will be held on Friday from noon-2 and 4-6 p.m. at Baker-Swan Funeral Home, 3256 Riverside Drive in Wellsville/Scio. The funeral service will be held on Friday at 6 p.m. immediately following the visitation with Pastor Ben Eder of the Pilgrim Lutheran Church of Kenmore officiating. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker.swan.com.
Memorial contributions in Colin's name may be made to – Erie, 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Oct. 31, 2019