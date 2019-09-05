|
|
ORLANDO, Fla. - Constance "Connie" Garvey, 82, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 following a long battle with Alzheimer's.
She was born June 8, 1937 in Wellsville, N.Y. to the late Bernard and Agnes (Casey) Gibbs. Connie was a 1955 graduate of Wellsville High School. On June 23, 1956 in the Immaculate Conception Church in Wellsville she married William H. Garvey Jr., who predeceased her on July 31, 2019.
Connie is survived by her daughters Cynthia (Michael) Nicoloff of Orlando, FL; Diana (Michael) Jackson of Sebastian, FL and Sheila (Mark) Brandes of Titusville, FL, two grandchildren, Casey (Christopher) Poulos of Orlando, FL and Chad (Cristina) Nicoloff of Smyrna, Ga; four great-grandchildren Addison and Nicholas Poulos and Noah and Emma Kate Nicoloff, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Bernard and Robert Gibbs and her sisters, Joanne Daniels and Patricia Graves,
She was an avid bridge player, golfer and a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority in both New York and Florida. In 1985, she and Bill moved to Orlando, Florida to be closer to their immediate family. In Orlando, Connie worked for the Orange County Clerk of Courts, Mental Health Division, retiring in 2000.
Connie loved her grandchildren and following in her mom's tradition loved being called Nanny. She enjoyed spending time with family and celebrated the holidays with special events for every gathering.
Friends are invited to call on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church, 36 Maple Avenue in Wellsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in church at 11 a.m. following visitation. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the at alz.org. To leave online condolences, please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Sept. 5, 2019