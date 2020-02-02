|
FAIRPORT - Cookie Kemp went home to be with Jesus on Jan. 31, 2020 at the age of 85, where she is joining her son, George Massey and her granddaughter, Sara Ferrarone.
She will be missed by her beloved husband of 42 years, David Kemp; her brother, Jerry (Peggy) Fowler; her daughters, Linda (Gordon) Harris, Margaret (Robert) Ferrarone, Christi (Paul) Bravo; and her ten grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Cookie was born on March 16, 1934, in Alexandria, Louisiana. She was a member of the Lima Baptist Church in Lima, N.Y.; a place very dear to her. Cookie enjoyed singing with the Genesee Valley Chorus in Wellsville and she was an avid lifetime fan of LSU and Dallas Cowboys football. Cookie retired from Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, N.Y. in 1998.
She had a gift for remembering names and seemed to have an endless memory for knowing and appreciating those who gave her care. We want to especially thank the many medical professionals who have served her these last years.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m. at Eastside Church, 1350 Fairport Road, Fairport, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in her memory to the Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA), 533 W. Uwchlan Ave., Downingtown, Pa. 19335.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home, Fairport.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Feb. 2, 2020