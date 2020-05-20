|
|
WELLSVILLE - David Colvin Munro, 85, of Wellsville, NY, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, May 18, 2020 in Highland Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center following at two and a half year illness.
Born February 25, 1935, in Wellsville NY, he was the son of Clarence and Ruth Colvin Munro. On September 28, 1958, in Wellsville, he married the former Donna Joan Washburn, who survives.
Dave was employed by C.E. Air Preheater for 43 years. He loved working with young people with organizations such as Christian Service Brigade, where some of those youth went on to be pastors and missionaries. He had one thing he loved to do – tell people about Jesus, His Savior.
Surviving besides his wife, Donna, are: four children, David (Tara) Munro, Daniel (LuAnne) Munro, Dennis (Tammy) Munro, and Darin (Stacey) Munro; 13 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; a sister, Judy (Tom) Kimble; nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Debra Fraiser; three brothers, John "Jack" Munro, Terry Munro, Carl Munro; two sons-in-law, Jack Battaglia and Mike Fraiser; and his friend since childhood, Donald Geffers.
His body was donated to medical research. A memorial service will be held on a later date. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellsville. Memorials may be made to Highland Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, 160 Seneca St., Wellsville, NY 14895. The family is being assisted by Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on May 20, 2020