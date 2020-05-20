Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home Inc
296 N Main St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-5431
Resources
More Obituaries for David Munro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Colvin Munro


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Colvin Munro Obituary
WELLSVILLE - David Colvin Munro, 85, of Wellsville, NY, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, May 18, 2020 in Highland Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center following at two and a half year illness.

Born February 25, 1935, in Wellsville NY, he was the son of Clarence and Ruth Colvin Munro. On September 28, 1958, in Wellsville, he married the former Donna Joan Washburn, who survives.

Dave was employed by C.E. Air Preheater for 43 years. He loved working with young people with organizations such as Christian Service Brigade, where some of those youth went on to be pastors and missionaries. He had one thing he loved to do – tell people about Jesus, His Savior.

Surviving besides his wife, Donna, are: four children, David (Tara) Munro, Daniel (LuAnne) Munro, Dennis (Tammy) Munro, and Darin (Stacey) Munro; 13 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; a sister, Judy (Tom) Kimble; nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Debra Fraiser; three brothers, John "Jack" Munro, Terry Munro, Carl Munro; two sons-in-law, Jack Battaglia and Mike Fraiser; and his friend since childhood, Donald Geffers.

His body was donated to medical research. A memorial service will be held on a later date. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellsville. Memorials may be made to Highland Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, 160 Seneca St., Wellsville, NY 14895. The family is being assisted by Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -