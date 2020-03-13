|
WELLSVILLE - David D. "Babe" Payne, escaped this mortal realm on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was 70.
Babe was world renowned for his "tell-it-like-it-is" attitude, his sarcastic disposition, and the giant black mug that traveled the world with him. He offered charm, wit, and an underlying
love and loyalty to those who were his friends and family. He was an amazing person, part sinner and part saint, all bundled up into one unique package. If you were fortunate to have met him and share a drink with him, you'd have liked him immediately and would have been considered a friend.
Babe was a respiratory therapist for over 30 years at Jones Memorial Hospital, where he was known to take smoke brakes on the loading dock after treating patients with breathing problems! He was a a member of the VFW, Moose and the American Legion, where he was a member of the Honor Guard. He was loyal to his barstool every Friday.
He was a 1967 graduate of Wellsville High School. He loved sports and betting (maybe betting a bit more), and was a great coach during his children's school years.
He is survived by five children, Tracy (Brian) Ruprich of Naperville, IL, Steven (Stephanie) Payne of Sedley, VA, Joseph Payne, and Frank (Amanda) Payne of both of Wellsville, and Brittany Payne of Mesa, AZ, eight grandchildren, Ryan and Emily Ruprich, Chris Payne, Autem Payne, David Payne, Kalie Payne, Alyssa Payne, and Trent Payne, a great grandson, Kasen, two brothers, Doug (Holly) Payne of Brockport, and Skip (Barb) Payne of Clearwater, FL, Eric Payne and Breana Payne and many more beloved nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Dale and Virginia (Liesegang) Payne, a son, David Payne, two brothers, Daniel and Gary Payne, and a crazy number of dogs and cats, who will surely be waiting for him at the gates.
Friends are invited to call on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc. in Wellsville. The funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev. James Hartwell presiding. Please consider memorial donations to Toys for Tots at toysfortots.org or the at woundedwarriorproject.org. To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com
In his own views on life, "I did it my way!"
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Mar. 13, 2020