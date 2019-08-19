|
BOLIVAR - Dawn M. Andres, 58, of 1633 County Rd. 5 passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in the Buffalo General Hospital following a brief illness.
Born February 23, 1961 in Buffalo, she was the daughter of Gary and Clara Eichlinger. Dawn was a graduate of West Seneca West High School Class of 1979. Dawn was a certified Pharmacy Technician.
She had been employed for many years by Rite-Aid and Walgreens Pharmacy's in Wellsville.
Surviving are two sons, Ryan McDonald of Bolivar and Brody (Jordan Coats) McDonald of Wellsville; two grandchildren, Havyn Coats and Gage McDonald; her parents, Gary and Clara Andres of Orchard Park; one brother, Gary (Amy) Andres of Strykersville; two sisters, Donna (Ron) Dinderski of Hershey, Pa. and Lori (Mike) Haefner of Clarence; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her companion, Douglas McDonald, in 2009.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Bolivar Country Club 8212 Halls Crossing Rd. Rev. David Herne of the Heritage AFlame Ministries will officiate.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc. Bolivar, NY.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019