Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home Inc
296 N Main St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-5431
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Whitesville Rod & Gun Club
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Powers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra D. Powers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra D. Powers Obituary
ANDOVER - Debra D. Powers, 62, of Andover, N.Y., died Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Buffalo General Hospital, Buffalo, N.Y.

Born July 22, 1956, in Dansville, she was the daughter of Robert R. and Carolyne J. Mitchell Gruber. She was a 1974 graduate of Andover High School, a 1980 graduate of Breeden School of Welding in Genesee, Pa., and a 1996 graduate of Alfred State. Debra was employed by ARC in Hornell as a bus driver and direct care worker, the Uni-Mart in Andover, and worked private home care around the area.

Surviving are a daughter, Andrea Williams of Mahaffey, Pa.; a son, Howard (Angela Paxton) Machinski of Andover; a granddaughter, Allison Williams of El Paso, Texas; a great-grandson, Mark Williams; a brother, Robert J. (Bonnie Burdick) Gruber of Andover; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Ronald R. Gruber; and a sister, Lorraine J. Gates.

Friends are invited to a memorial gathering at the Whitesville Rod & Gun Club on Saturday, July 20, 2019 beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Valley Brook Cemetery, Andover. Memorials may be made to the SPCA serving Allegany County, P.O. Box 381, Wellsville, N.Y. 14895.

Arrangements are entrusted to Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now