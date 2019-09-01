|
|
ANDOVER - Deloris R. Dunham, 92, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 28, 2019) at Jones Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.
Mrs. Dunham was born on Jan. 12, 1927 in West Almond to Clifford and Myrtle (Rossman) Hadsell. On June 23, 1945 at the Andover Baptist Church, she married Robert E. Dunham who predeceased her on May 14, 2011.
Deloris was a devoted mother and wife who spent her years caring for her family.
Deloris is survived by her son Jim (Barbara) Dunham and her daughter, Linda Dunham both of Andover; grandchildren Doris Dunham and David (Misty) Dunham, both of Andover; great grandchildren, Autumn Dunham, Savannah Dunham, Gracie Dunham and Alassy Dunham, all of Andover; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her dog Snoopy from whom she was nearly inseparable.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Milton Hadsell, Dorothy Fairchild, Leon Hadsell, Ella Hadsell, and Bernice Plank.
Deloris is honored throughout the family as being a nurturing soul, always putting the needs of her family first. She was a hard worker and truly loved animals, especially her little dogs. It was her pleasure to look out the window and observe the cows with their frolicking calves, and the deer across the road.
Her daughter has special memories of her annual vacation in Niagara Falls with her mother. David got to spend the summer with Grandma Deloris when he was growing up and remembers their trips to Texas Hot. Deloris enjoyed the Monday night music service at the Lutheran Church in Wellsville.
Visitation will be held on Saturday (Sept. 7) from 1-2 p.m. at Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Andover. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Donald Weaver officiating, concluding with burial in Alfred Rural Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Deloris' name may be made to SPCA Serving Allegany County, PO Box 381, Wellsville, NY 14895. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker.swan.com
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Sept. 1, 2019