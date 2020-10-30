WELLSVILLE - Dolores Jean "Dolly" Winans, 84, of Fords Brook Road passed away on October 28, 2020 at Highland Park. She was born January 31, 1936 in Wellsville the daughter of the late Cornelius J. "Neil" and Helen M. (Downing) Walsh. On October 5, 1954 in Wellsville she married Lloyd D. Winans who predeceased her on May 10, 2006.
Dolly was a graduate of Immaculate Conception School and Wellsville High School. She was employed as an operator for New York Telephone and a key punch operator for Dresser-Rand Corporation in Wellsville. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, Woman of the Moose Chapter #601, Frank B. Church Post 2530 VFW Auxiliary, Wellsville Football Booster, and the Wellsville PTA. She was an avid shopper, a wonderful aunt, friend, neighbor, and mother to many. At one time for two years she lived with and cared for eight kids, three nieces and nephew, and babysat three neighbor kids. Every time you left the house Mom would give a hug followed by "watch out for deer and call when you get home".
For those who knew her, Mom was a BIG personality, always offering a helping hand (whether needed or not) and quick with her wit and laughter. She had strength and toughness to handle every situation, always with a smile; she was always perpetually positive. She had joy, grace, and contentment that was contagious. For decades she was mom to all the kids in the neighborhood, triage nurse, teacher, cheerleader, snake & mouse handler, sports mom, taxi driver, peacekeeper, wooden spoon wielder, dad buffer, soft shoulder, hand holder, and occasionally life saver/changer. To quote Billy Graham, "Someday you will read or hear that Dolly Winans is dead. Don't you believe a word of it. She shall be more alive than she is now. She will just have changed her address. She will have gone into the presence of God".
She is survived by: two daughters, Margaret "Peggy" (Tony) Kuras of Derby, and Vaughnda Bone of Florida; five sons, Steven (Fran) Winans of Florida, Lloyd (Sherry) Winans Jr. of Andover, Patrick (Zulie) Winans of Florida, Alan Winans of Syracuse, and Neil (Diane) Winans of Wellsville; sixteen grandchildren, Zachary Bone, Mary Lou (Jason) Cline, Jason (Brittany) Winans, Angela Winans, Christopher (Nathalie) Winans, Matthew (Michelle) Winans, Stevie (John) Garcia, Kyle (Erika) Winans, Amber (Christan) Madison, Tyler (Lauren) Winans, Patrick (Lynda) Winans, Christine Winans, Natalia Winans, Bradly Winans, Josh Winans, and Austin Winans; twenty-one great-grandchildren (with one on the way); and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased, in addition to her parents and husband, by: a son, Michael Winans; and two brothers, Neil and Thomas Walsh.
Friends are invited to call on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home in Wellsville (34 West State Street). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 10am in Wellsville, at Immaculate Conception Church (36 Maple Avenue) with Reverend Robert Agbo presiding. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. The family suggest memorial donations to the Activity Department of Highland Park Care Center, 160 Seneca Street, Wellsville, NY 14895. To leave online condolences, please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com.