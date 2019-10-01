|
WELLSVILLE, N.Y. - Donald Towner Higgins, 86, passed away on Sunday (Sept. 29, 2019) at Jones Memorial Hospital after a long illness.
Mr. Higgins was born on Sept. 16, 1933 in Wellsville to Howard and Arline (Towner) Higgins. He graduated from Wellsville High School in 1951. On May 28, 1955 he married Georgianna Geary, who survives him.
Donald is also survived by his three children, Daniel of Dallas, Texas, Brian (Noreen) of Cape May Court House, N.J. and Shelia Higgins (Richard) Gerrie of Macedon, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Timothy (Sara) Higgins of San Francisco, Calif., their two sons, Stradbroke and Teague, Meaghan Higgins (Brian) Imszennik of Warrington, Pa., their son, Daniel, Patrick Gerrie of Buffalo, N.Y. and Christopher Gerrie of Cleveland, Ohio; sister-in-law, Mary Geary McMullen of Winter Park, Fla. and brother-in-law Frank Geary of Denver, Colo.
Donald worked his entire career of 44 years at the Air Preheater Company.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church. His hobby was woodworking.
Friends are invited to call on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 11 a.m. until noon at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home, 34 West State St., Wellsville. The funeral will follow visitation Saturday at noon in the Funeral Home.
The family requests no flowers. Donations may be made in Donald's memory to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth St., Santa Monica, Calif. 90401; or to the David A. Howe Library, 155 North Main St., Wellsville, N.Y. 14895.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Oct. 1, 2019