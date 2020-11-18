ANDOVER - Donald Willis Burns, 85, was ushered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Sunday (Nov. 15, 2020) at his daughter's home in Wellsville.
Mr. Burns was born on Nov. 23, 1934 in Monticello to Willis Arthur and Mildred (Bowers) Burns. He was a 1952 graduate of Arlington High School in LaGrangeville. On June 11, 1955, he married Irene Louise Johnston at the Trinity United Methodist Church in LaGrangeville.
Don briefly worked as a draftsman for IBM in Poughkeepsie. Unsatisfied with the city life, he attended Alfred Agricultural and Technical College, where he earned his A.S. Degree in Building Construction. He was a self-employed contractor for two years before he took a position for Dresser-Rand Corporation in Wellsville in 1963 as a draftsman and later tool designer, retiring in 1996. In retirement, he reemployed his contracting skills building homes for several of his children.
In addition to his wife of 65 years, Don is survived by nine children, Don (Sue) Burns, Jr. of Concord, N.C., Laura (Mike) Pielow of Wellsville, David (Billie) Burns of Andover, Daniel Burns of Salisbury, N.C., Linda (Shawn) Derrick of Wellsville, Douglas (Laura) Burns of New London, N.C., Dale (Amy) Burns of Wellsville, Dane (Neva) Burns of New London, N.C. and Darin (Michele) Burns of Mt. Pleasant, N.C.; and one brother, William Burns of Villa Rica, Ga.
Additionally he is survived by 32 grandchildren, Angela (Nathan) Preston, Nicholas (Janel) Burns, Gillian Pielow, Alicia (Steve) Krol, Sarah (Brian) Castano, Jason (Laurah) Burns, Matt (Maci Lloyd) Burns, Rebecca Burns, Rachael Burns, Renae Burns, Ryan Burns, Danielle (Matt) Marrow, Dustin (Mandy) Burns, Amanda (Thomas) Haygood, Alexa (Jason) Michalenko, Ben Burns, Olivia Burns, Natalie Burns, Megan Burns, Lauren Burns, Zachery Burns, Jennifer Burns, Clay Burns, Emily Burns, Joshua Burns, Elizabeth Burns, Jack Burns, Eliza Burns, Zoe Burns, Avery Burns, Ari Burns and Jude Burns; 13 great grandchildren, Eloise Preston, Madeleine Burns, Fiona Burns, Max Krol, Alex Krol, Leo Castano, Hattie Marrow, Hewitt Marrow, Sawyer Burns, Leighton Burns, Finley Burns, Hopelynn Haygood, Ezra Haygood and one on the way; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Don was predeceased by a sister-in-law, Joan Burns and a great- granddaughter, Hope Preston.
Don had a deep love for his Lord and his family. He is described by those that knew him best as gentle, honest, fun loving, Godly, compassionate, thoughtful, coffee spilling, spontaneous and musical. His home was always open to everyone and he was a father and dad to many.
Music played a large role in Don's life. In high school, as first chair saxophonist in the Arlington High School band, he was honored as "band conductor" for several performances. He briefly played professionally before setting his music talents aside to raise his family. In 1994 he pulled his saxophone out of retirement and along with Brother Dietz, formed the Dixie Land Band, recording an album along the way. He passed his love for music on to many of his children and grandchildren.
Due to the social distancing requirements, there will be a time of visitation on Sunday (Nov. 22) from 2-5 p.m. at Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Wellsville. The funeral service will be held at Wellsville Bible Church on Monday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Phil Barner of the Andover Alliance Church officiating. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery in Andover. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker-swan.com.
Memorial contributions in Don's name may be made to The Gideons International, PO Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.