ALMOND - Doris E. Martin, 85, passed away peacefully on Monday (Aug. 17, 2020) at her home on State Route 21, after a short illness.
Born in North Hornell on June 5, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Carroll and Dora (Pettibone) Bird. In 1956 she was married in Almond to Raymond L. Martin, who predeceased her in 2006 after 49 years of marriage. Besides her parents and husband, she was also predeceased by one sister, Marjorie Cook.
A graduate of Alfred Almond Central School, Doris received an associate's degree in accounting from Alfred State College.
Throughout the years she has resided in several different states because of her husband's employment promotions and returned to Almond in 2004.
Doris was a devoted homemaker and also owned a family horse business and for over 30 years she bred, raised and raced standard bred horses.
She was a member and president of the Almond Senior Citizens, a member of the Almond 20TH Century Club and the Red Hat Society.
A very talented seamstress, Doris especially enjoyed quilting and sewing and recently, due to the coronavirus pandemic, she made and delivered gowns for area nursing home patients. She also enjoyed playing cards and board games with her family and friends.
Her loving family includes her four children, Diane Clancy, Gregg Martin, Brian (Wendy) Martin and Bruce (Sara) Martin; six grandchildren, Sean Clancy, Eamon Clancy, Kyla (Chris) Lien, Liam Clancy, Garrett Martin and Bridget Martin; one sister, Carolyn (Gerald) Powers of Almond; one brother-in-law, Walter Cook of Almond; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. 285 Main St., Hornell is honored to serve the family of Doris E. Martin.
Calling hours are 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saturday (Aug. 22, 2020) at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell. 30 PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE FUNERAL HOME AT ONE TIME. FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED AND THE USE OF HAND SANITIZER AFTER ENTERING. A private funeral and committal service will be held at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. at the convenience of the family. The service will be live streamed and may be seen either on the homepage of www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com
(please see link for live stream) or on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. for 30 days beginning at 1:30 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 22, 2020). Interment will be in Alfred Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in her memory to the UR Medicine – Wilmot Cancer Center, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, N.Y. 14642. Envelopes for memorial contributions will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences or remembrances of Doris are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com
