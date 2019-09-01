|
WELLSVILLE - Earl L. Davis, 74, of the Stannards Road, died on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 following a lengthy illness. He was born January 9, 1945 in Wellsville. In 1999 he married Mary (Vroman) Harris who survives.
Earl was raised in the Wellsville, and resided with several relatives in his youth. He joined the U. S. Army at age 17 and served 20 years with the 101 Airborne. He was a member of the Special Forces all over the world, and was honored as a Green Beret. He received many awards including a Purple Heart during the Vietnam War. He was employed for many years at Air Preheater Company in Wellsville.
There will be no prior visitation. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. Please consider memorial donations to the SPCA Serving Allegany County or any . To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Sept. 1, 2019