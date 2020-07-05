1/1
Edgar B. "Ed" Ransom
GENESEE, Pa. - Edgar B. "Ed" Ransom, 91, of Genesee, Pa., died Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville, N.Y.

Born March 6, 1929, in Genesee, he was the son of Homer and Hattie Skutt Ransom. On Oct. 7, 1951, in Genesee, he married the former Avis A. Chambers, who predeceased him on Oct. 24, 2014.

A Korean War veteran, he served honorably with the US Army from 1949-52. He was employed by Dresser-Rand in Wellsville for 35 years.

Ed was a member of the Gold Church, American Legion, and a life member and past president of the Genesee Volunteer Fire Company. He served as a scoutmaster with the Boy Scouts of America, 4-H leader, and was a forest fire warden for 33 years.

Surviving are a son, D. Robert "Bobby" (Patricia) Ransom of Genesee; two brothers, Raymond "Shine" (Carol) Ransom of Westfield and Theodore "Cub" (Brenda) Ransom of Cowanesque; two sisters-in-law, Waneta Ransom of Genesee and Joan (Aaron) Kuhn of Whitesville, N.Y.; two brothers-in-law, Harvey Vallieres of Whitesville and Theodore McDonald of Bolivar, N.Y.; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a daughter, Kathy Marie Ransom; two sisters, Lois Vallieres and Betty McDonald; and a brother, John R. Ransom.

Friends may call Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., at Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses, Pa., with a Firemen's memorial service at 8:15 p.m. Funeral Services will be held 11 .am., Thursday, July 9, 2020 in the funeral home. CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines apply. Rev. Frank Mickle and Rev. Roy Ward will co-officiate. Burial, with military rites, will be in Whitesville Rural Cemetery, Whitesville, N.Y.

Memorials may be made to the Genesee Volunteer Fire and Ambulance, P.O. Box 9, Genesee, Pa. 16923 or the Gold Church, 2402 SR 49 W, Ulysses, Pa. 16948.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.

Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Jul. 5, 2020.
