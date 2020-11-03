BELMONT - Edward B. Lehman, age 88, of State Route 244 passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the Highland Park Heath Care Center.
He was born on July 30, 1932 in Wellsville to the late William and Lena [Strong] Lehman. On March 22, 1952 he married Mary Helen James who predeceased him on February 26, 2009.
Ed was a longtime resident of Belmont who attended Wellsville Central Schools. He served honorably in the US Navy from 1951 until 1955. Afterwards he was employed by C.E. Air Preheater which he retired from after 30 years. He was a longtime active member of the First Baptist Church of Belmont where he served as a Deacon and rang the church bell. He loved to fish,especially fly fishing, and was a former member of the Amity Rescue Squad. Ed loved spending time with his family, reminiscing and telling stories.
He is survived by four sons, Jim [Shirley] Lehman of Ashland, Ohio, Leo [Judy] Lehman of Ashland, Ohio, Jeffery Lehman of Ashland, Ohio, and Jerry Lehman of Belmont; two daughters, Jane [Brian] Baker of Savanna, Ohio and Julie Lehman of Belmont; 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren; a brother Robert [Winnie] Lehman of Wellsville; two sisters in law, Arlene Lehman and Doris Ann Lehman; several nieces and nephews.
Ed was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Mary Helen; three brothers, Terry, Donny, and Bill; and a sister, Nancy Kiefer.
Friends are invited to call on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home in Belmont. Ed's funeral service will be a private family service at the First Baptist Church of Belmont with Pastor Duane Broadwell presiding. His burial with full military honors will be held in Forest Hills Cemetery of Belmont. Memorials in Ed's name may be made to the First Baptist Church of Belmont. To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com