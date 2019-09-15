|
|
WELLSVILLE - Eleanor R. Wesche, 96, of Wellsville, N.Y., died Thursday (Sept. 12, 2019) in her home surrounded by her family.
Born July 17, 1923, at home in the Town of Pomfret, she was the daughter of Lawrence and Florence Piehl Sprague. On June 5, 1943, in Dunkirk, she married Ernest A. Wesche, who predeceased her on July 28, 2003.
Eleanor had so many talents, from being an excellent cook, crocheting, sewing, and carpentry. In 1946, Eleanor and her husband Ernest bought a broken house and over the years made it into the beautiful home it is today. This is where she raised her family and took pride in the homestead. She enjoyed mowing the lawn with the John Deere tractor and would take rides in the golf cart through the woods which she loved so much. She enjoyed watching and caring for the birds and collected bird statues of different types. She crocheted a beautiful American flag.
Eleanor's strong faith, hard work, and knowledge gave inspiration to her children. If she didn't know how to do something, she would figure it out.
She was a member of First Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Wellsville. Surviving are four children, Thomas (Arlene) Wesche of Wellsville, Denny (Tina) Wesche of Colorado Springs, Colo., Donna (Wayne) Gloff of Castile, and William Wesche of Wellsville; a son-in-law, James Mickle of Wellsville; a daughter-in-law, Cheryl Wesche of Wellsville; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Laurie Ann Mickle on May 30, 2004; a son, Lanny E. Wesche on March 2, 2019; two brothers, Maurice Sprague and Perry Sprague; and a sister, Marilyn Farnham.
Friends may call at First Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Wellsville on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 3-5 p.m., with Funeral Services following at 5 p.m. The Rev. William Willson will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellsville.
Memorials may be made to HomeCare and Hospice, First Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Wellsville, or the Audubon Society at www.audubon.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Sept. 15, 2019