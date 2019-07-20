Home

Michael S. Tomaszewski Funeral Home - Batavia
4120 W Main Street Rd.
Batavia, NY 14020
(585) 356-3644
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Michael S. Tomaszewski Funeral Home - Batavia
4120 W Main Street Rd.
Batavia, NY 14020
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Michael S. Tomaszewski Funeral Home - Batavia
4120 W Main Street Rd.
Batavia, NY 14020
More Obituaries for Emma Hokenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma L. "Jackie" Hokenson


1949 - 2019
Emma L. "Jackie" Hokenson Obituary
BATAVIA - Emma L. "Jackie" Hokenson of Batavia, age 69, died peacefully Wednesday afternoon, July 17, 2019 at Crossroads House in Batavia.

She was born in Wellsville, NY on October 9, 1949, to the late John and Helen (Houghtling) Kleinbach. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Austin.

Jackie's life revolved around food service where she owned and operated a restaurant in Andover, NY to running a catering service in Belmont, NY and later in Batavia, where she worked for Bohn's Restaurant, Terry Hills Banquet Facility and Sunny's Restaurant. She enjoyed golf, yard sales but most of all her beautiful flower gardens around the house in which she took great pride in.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Murrie Hokenson of Batavia; sons, John (Christine) Hokenson of Fredericksburg, Va. and Troy (Tracey Kaczynski) Hokenson of Batavia; five grandchildren, Jonathan, Jason, Jeremy, Caitlyn and Lindsay Keller; a special nephew, Robert Austin and many, many friends.

Jackie's family will be present from 3-7 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the MICHAEL S. TOMASZEWSKI FUNERAL & CREMATION CHAPEL, LLC 4120 West Main Street Road Batavia, New York 14020 where a Celebration of Life Service will take place 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23. In lieu of flowers memorials in her memory can be made to the Wilmont Cancer Center or to Crossroads House.

Please share your words of comfort with Jackie's family at www.tomaszewskifh.com or for more information please call Michael at (585)343-7500.

The family of Emma L. "Jackie" Hokenson is being cared for by the Michael S. Tomaszewski Funeral & Cremation Chapel, LLC 4210 West Main Street Road Batavia, NY 14020.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter from July 20 to July 21, 2019
