WHITESVILLE - Erma M. Coleman, 81, of Main St., passed away Saturday afternoon (June 20, 2020) at the Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Wellsville following a brief stay.
Erma was born March 26, 1939 in the town of West Union to the late Freeman and Agnes (Teater) McAllister. On Jan. 10, 1958 in Whitesville she married Dale C. Coleman, who survives and resides in Whitesville.
Erma was a life-long resident of Whitesville where she raised her family and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She had attended the Whitesville Central School prior to her marriage and in 1969 returned to obtain her high school diploma.
She was a 60-year member of the New York Rural Letter Carrier's Auxiliary and was very active in the lives of her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Dale, to whom she was married to for 62 years, Erma is survived by a son, Leon (Lynette) Coleman of Whitesville; and a daughter, Laurie (Jeff) Tate of Williamsport, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Ashley (Paul Chaffee) Coleman of Canisteo, Zachary (Keri) Coleman of Geneseo, Trevor (Haylee Jordan) Coleman of Alfred Station, Lindsay (Jared) Shipman, Alan (Alison Cleary) Tate, Garyn Tate and Taylor (Felicia) Tate, all of Williamsport, Pa.; ten great-grandchildren, Avoriaunna, Sophia, Ostin, Evelyn, Miles, Serenity, Melanie, Chase, Nora and Evan.
She is also survived by two sisters, Elaine Pierri and Elizabeth (Wayne) Thompson; a brother, Michael McAllister; sisters-in-law, Barbara McAllister Thompson, Lois McAllister and Doris Coleman Montgomery; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Erma was predeceased by a sister, Ellen Buckley; and brothers, James and Larry McAllister.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., Saturday June 27 at the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 29 East Main St. in Canisteo. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, social distancing and facial masks will be monitored during visitation for public safety.
Memorial contributions in Erma's name may be made to the Independence Emergency Squad, Main Street, Whitesville, N.Y. 14897.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Jun. 24, 2020.