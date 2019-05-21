|
ALMOND - Ernestine M. Wakefield, 90, passed away on Friday (May 17, 2019) at Hart Comfort House of Allegany County following a lengthy illness.
Mrs. Wakefield was born on May 13, 1929 in Andover to Ernest and Cassie S. (Stewart) Witter. She is survived by her husband and lifelong friend, Irving Wakefield, Jr.
Ernestine worked in maintenance for Alfred State College for 20 years, retiring in 1991.
In addition to her husband, Ernestine is survived by five children, John (Maryjo) Wakefield of Ontario, Robert (MaryLynn) Wakefield of Toccoa, Ga., Thomas Wakefield and Mark Wakefield, both of Almond and Nancy Chapman of Geneseo; five grandchildren, Billy (Tim) Kiernan, Holly (Chris) Brower, Lisa (David) Sexsmith, Paul (Catie) Chapman and Shawn Chapman; nine great-grandchildren, Maggie Kierman, Sarah Kierman, Ellie Brower, Emily Sexsmith, Abby Sexsmith, Samantha Sexsmith, Blake Chapman, Henry Chapman and Mary Chapman; and several nieces, nephews and cousins,
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Franklin Witter and James Witter; and one sister, Lillian Dickinson.
Ernestine love centered on her family. When she cooked, she had her family in mind. She would pull out her home canned vegetables from her garden and combined that with meat out of the freezer for one of her many creations. Her world class rhubarb pie was second to none and she was famous for her home cooked fudge. She often incorporated her grandchildren in the making of chocolate chip cookies, carefully rationing five chips per cookie, a depression era holdover. One of her favorite pastimes was the many back road trips, another way to enjoy time with her family. She enjoyed camping and boating at Stoney Brook and Keuka Parks, you guessed it, with her family.
For some private time, Ernestine enjoyed watching soap operas. She was a big animal lover, especially dogs and cats.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Andover. The funeral service will be on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home immediately following the visitation with Rev. Charlie Emerson of the Almond Union of Churches officiating. Burial will take place at Alfred Rural Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker-swan.com.
The family wishes to thank the many caring volunteers at the Hart Comfort House of Allegany County, her care giver, Nancy Mallory and friends, Brantley and Diane Davis.
Memorial contributions in Ernestine's name may be made to Hart Comfort House of Allegany County, 141 E. State Street, Wellsville, NY 14895.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on May 21, 2019