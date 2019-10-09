|
BOLIVAR - Faith M. Perkins, 59, of 83 Prospect St. passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at her home following a lengthy illness.
Born November 23, 1959 in Wellsville, she was the daughter of Charles and Irene Wedge Miller. Faith was a graduate of Bolivar Central School Class of 1977, and received an Associate Degree in Accounting from Jamestown Community College Olean, where she was a member of the Dean's List and the Student Senate.
Faith had been employed by the American Olean Tile Co. for 35 years, and she was a member and officer in the United Steel Workers Union prior to her retirement. Following her retirement Faith was employed by Accord Corp. in Belmont and Highland Health Care Center in Wellsville from May 2015 to June 2018.
She was a member of Kenyon Andrus Post 772 American Legion Auxiliary of Bolivar, the Bolivar Fireman's Auxiliary, and a Girl Scout Leader.
Surviving are her husband Chris Perkins of Bolivar; two children, Rebecca (Ryan) Moore of Bolivar and Michael Perkins of Bolivar; mother Irene Miller of Bolivar; eight grandchildren, Bradey, Ryleigh, Adam, Angel, Mikayla, Dylan, David, and Dalton; three step-grandchildren, Sierra, Elizabeth and Kaycee; four sisters, Rhonda Slocum of Bolivar, Charlene (Jim) DiBartolo of Bolivar, Sonya (Norman) Ellis of Bolivar, and Susan Miller of Bolivar; and one brother, Lawrence Miller of Bolivar.
Friends may call at the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc. Bolivar on Wednesday from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Funeral services will follow visitation at 2 p.m. Pastor Roy Elliott will officiate. Burial in Maple Lawn Cemetery, Bolivar.
Memorials may be made to the , B. Thomas Golisano Hospitality House, 1120 South Goodman Ave. Rochester, N.Y. 14620.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Oct. 9, 2019