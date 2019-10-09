Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schaffner Funeral Home Inc
554 S Main St
Bolivar, NY 14715
(585) 928-2840
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Schaffner Funeral Home Inc
554 S Main St
Bolivar, NY 14715
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Schaffner Funeral Home Inc
554 S Main St
Bolivar, NY 14715
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Faith Perkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faith M. Perkins


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Faith M. Perkins Obituary
BOLIVAR - Faith M. Perkins, 59, of 83 Prospect St. passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at her home following a lengthy illness.

Born November 23, 1959 in Wellsville, she was the daughter of Charles and Irene Wedge Miller. Faith was a graduate of Bolivar Central School Class of 1977, and received an Associate Degree in Accounting from Jamestown Community College Olean, where she was a member of the Dean's List and the Student Senate.

Faith had been employed by the American Olean Tile Co. for 35 years, and she was a member and officer in the United Steel Workers Union prior to her retirement. Following her retirement Faith was employed by Accord Corp. in Belmont and Highland Health Care Center in Wellsville from May 2015 to June 2018.

She was a member of Kenyon Andrus Post 772 American Legion Auxiliary of Bolivar, the Bolivar Fireman's Auxiliary, and a Girl Scout Leader.

Surviving are her husband Chris Perkins of Bolivar; two children, Rebecca (Ryan) Moore of Bolivar and Michael Perkins of Bolivar; mother Irene Miller of Bolivar; eight grandchildren, Bradey, Ryleigh, Adam, Angel, Mikayla, Dylan, David, and Dalton; three step-grandchildren, Sierra, Elizabeth and Kaycee; four sisters, Rhonda Slocum of Bolivar, Charlene (Jim) DiBartolo of Bolivar, Sonya (Norman) Ellis of Bolivar, and Susan Miller of Bolivar; and one brother, Lawrence Miller of Bolivar.

Friends may call at the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc. Bolivar on Wednesday from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Funeral services will follow visitation at 2 p.m. Pastor Roy Elliott will officiate. Burial in Maple Lawn Cemetery, Bolivar.

Memorials may be made to the , B. Thomas Golisano Hospitality House, 1120 South Goodman Ave. Rochester, N.Y. 14620.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Faith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now