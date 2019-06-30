|
|
WELLSVILLE - Francis David "Dave" Hart, 89, of Hanover Hill Road passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.
He was born on December 3, 1929 in Greece, New York to the late Leon and Rosemary [Bauman] Hart. In 1957 at Sacred Heart Church in Andover, he married Lucille Smith, who survives him.
Dave graduated from Aquinas Institute and from Alfred State College. He served in the US Navy from 1947 until 1951, serving aboard both the USS Coral Sea and the USS Douglas H. Fox. He retired from Dresser-Rand in Wellsville after 26 years as a machinist. He started the tradition of Hart's Ring Bologna, a family tradition that continues to this day after more than 50 years with his son Patrick. Dave enjoyed reading, woodworking and was a faithful member and Lector at the Immaculate Conception Church of Wellsville.
Surviving besides his wife Lucille are three sons, Patrick [Julie] Hart of Wellsville, John [Virginia] Hart of Wellsville, and Daniel Hart of Wellsville; four daughters, Eileen [Tim] Shea of Wellsville, Kathryn [Patrick] Dempsey of Wellsville, Sarah Swisher of Wellsville and Josephine [Brent] Bailey of Wellsville; a son in law, Craig Burdick of Wellsville; 20 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; a brother, James [Mary] Hart and a sister, Patricia Reboltz as well as several cousins.
Dave was predeceased by his parents Leon and Rosemary; a son, Michael Hart; a daughter, Bridget Hart Burdick; a son in law, William "Butch" Swisher; four brothers, Edward, John, Thomas and Reverend Leon Hart C.S.B., and a sister, Rosemary McEntee.
Friends are invited to call on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4 until 7 p.m. at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home in Wellsville. A Prayer service will be held on Saturday in the Funeral Home at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be Celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery and memorials in Dave's name may be made to the Immaculate Conception School or to the Hart Comfort House. To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on June 30, 2019