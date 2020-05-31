CONCORDIA, KS - Fredric Lee Dunshie, 90, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Cloud County Health Center in Concordia, KS.
Fredric was born on August 11, 1929 in Olean, NY to Jesse M. and Tillie E. (Terrett) Dunshie. His father re-married Alice Kamer in 1936 after his mother's death in 1933. Alice loved and raised him as her own.
Fred married Eleanor M. (Lunn) in Shingle House, Pa. on Jan. 11, 1953.
Following his graduation from Boliver Central High School in 1948 he served in the Army. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. After his discharge from the Army he worked for Loblaws Grocery Stores as an Assistant Manager and later promoted to Manager.
In 1957 he started his career with Air Preheater/Combustion Engineering in Wellsville, NY. In 1966 the company moved him to Marion, NC with the opening of a new plant. He was the manager of fabrication and various other manufacturing departments. In 1973 the company moved him to Concordia, KS to be General Manager over that plant. In 1981 he moved to Enterprise, KS to take over as Manager of Quality Assurance. Fred retired in 1985. After his retirement he enjoyed doing everything he loved. In 1988 Fred went to Alaska, which is something he had always wanted to do. He was able to spend time with his little brother Kenny running trap lines and being in the outdoors. He did carpentry work for various companies while in Alaska, returning to Concordia in 1990.
Fred was very active in the city and county having served as mayor on the city commission, Cloud County Community College board of trustees and manager of the Cloud County Fair Board.
Fred is survived by his wife Eleanor, Concordia; sister, Itha Poeltl, of Williamsville, NY; daughters, Colleen Dunshie-Christenson, Deanna (Jim) Conn, both of Concordia, Teresa (Eric) Harper, Topeka and son, Timothy (Melinda) Dunshie, Salina; grandchildren, Kristen Smith, Brandon Christenson, Anna Moore, Melissa Conn, Amanda Steinike, Erica Harper, Kaley Nelson, Hunter, Autumn and Jesse Dunshie; great-grandchildren, Ethan Conn, Xavier, Alexis, Taghen and Treyton Christenson, Kyler Nelson, Luke, Henry, Trevin Christenson; many nieces and nephews.
Fred was preceded in death by a son, Freddie Lee Dunshie, Jr.; parents, Jesse, Tillie and Alice; sisters, Lois Halleck and Pauline Broadbent; step-sister, Ellen McNett; brothers, Jesse, Lindy, Frank, John, Russell, Howard and Kenneth Dunshie.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., June 1, 2020 at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia with Pastor Bob Burns officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at Chaput-Buoy Funeral home. Memorial contributions will be decided at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.
Fredric was born on August 11, 1929 in Olean, NY to Jesse M. and Tillie E. (Terrett) Dunshie. His father re-married Alice Kamer in 1936 after his mother's death in 1933. Alice loved and raised him as her own.
Fred married Eleanor M. (Lunn) in Shingle House, Pa. on Jan. 11, 1953.
Following his graduation from Boliver Central High School in 1948 he served in the Army. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. After his discharge from the Army he worked for Loblaws Grocery Stores as an Assistant Manager and later promoted to Manager.
In 1957 he started his career with Air Preheater/Combustion Engineering in Wellsville, NY. In 1966 the company moved him to Marion, NC with the opening of a new plant. He was the manager of fabrication and various other manufacturing departments. In 1973 the company moved him to Concordia, KS to be General Manager over that plant. In 1981 he moved to Enterprise, KS to take over as Manager of Quality Assurance. Fred retired in 1985. After his retirement he enjoyed doing everything he loved. In 1988 Fred went to Alaska, which is something he had always wanted to do. He was able to spend time with his little brother Kenny running trap lines and being in the outdoors. He did carpentry work for various companies while in Alaska, returning to Concordia in 1990.
Fred was very active in the city and county having served as mayor on the city commission, Cloud County Community College board of trustees and manager of the Cloud County Fair Board.
Fred is survived by his wife Eleanor, Concordia; sister, Itha Poeltl, of Williamsville, NY; daughters, Colleen Dunshie-Christenson, Deanna (Jim) Conn, both of Concordia, Teresa (Eric) Harper, Topeka and son, Timothy (Melinda) Dunshie, Salina; grandchildren, Kristen Smith, Brandon Christenson, Anna Moore, Melissa Conn, Amanda Steinike, Erica Harper, Kaley Nelson, Hunter, Autumn and Jesse Dunshie; great-grandchildren, Ethan Conn, Xavier, Alexis, Taghen and Treyton Christenson, Kyler Nelson, Luke, Henry, Trevin Christenson; many nieces and nephews.
Fred was preceded in death by a son, Freddie Lee Dunshie, Jr.; parents, Jesse, Tillie and Alice; sisters, Lois Halleck and Pauline Broadbent; step-sister, Ellen McNett; brothers, Jesse, Lindy, Frank, John, Russell, Howard and Kenneth Dunshie.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., June 1, 2020 at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia with Pastor Bob Burns officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at Chaput-Buoy Funeral home. Memorial contributions will be decided at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on May 31, 2020.