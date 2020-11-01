ANDOVER - Gail E. Burdick, 73, passed away on Monday (Oct. 26, 2020) at Jones Memorial Hospital following a battle with cancer.
Gail was born on Dec. 5, 1946 in Wellsville to Howard and Cora (White) Burdick. A 1965 graduate of Andover Central School, he served in the United States Army from 1967-1969. On May 29, 1971, he married his childhood friend, Rose A. Reynolds, who survives.
His colorful work-life started on the family farm in Elm Valley. He also spent 35 years at Frontier Communications where he wore many different hats. He developed lifelong friendships with many of his coworkers at Frontier. Gail was also the first employee at Southern Tier Express starting in 1972, where he trucked all over the country and into Canada. This was his favorite career and hobby and he so enjoyed being "on the road again." His final trip was just this past February.
In addition to his wife of 49 1/2 years, Gail is survived by three daughters, Jewels Burdick of Manitou Springs, CO, Amy Holdren of Vienna, Va., and Jill Zoll-Burdick of Buffalo; an "adopted son", Gary Goldstein of Rochester; three sons-in-law, David Greenhalgh, Scott Giambattista, and Eric Zoll; and three grandchildren, Emily Rose Holdren, Samarra Zoll, and Leif Zoll. This list would be incomplete if it did not include the many "adopted girlfriends" of his three daughters. He sadly lost his younger brother, Gary Burdick in an accident at the farm when they were young.
Gail loved exploring the world, especially road trips with his wife (and cat) in their camper. Some of his favorite destinations were Vegas-Baby, Hawaii, Colorado, and Alaska with his life-long friend Art Mills in their Model A's. He had countless trips to visit his daughters' houses where he joyfully worked on "daddy-do lists". Gail truly had a helper/giver mindset and was also known as "funny Gail" for his innate ability to make people laugh.
Per Gail's wishes, there will be no services at this time. A graveside service with full military honors will take place at a future date. Burial will be in Valley Brook Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Andover.
Memorial contributions in Gail's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.