SAVANNAH, Ga. - Gay Frances Rogers Usher, 84, formerly of Batavia, NY departed this life Friday, June 19, 2020. Born in Andover, NY Dec. 13, 1935 to Albert and Frances Beebe Rogers.
She graduated from Andover High School in the class of 1953 and attended The State University of New York at Geneseo. Gay was the widow of William Usher, married in 1958. She spent her married life as a homemaker.
Left to cherish her memory is one son, Steven Robert Usher and wife, Angell of Savannah, Ga.; brother, Albert Jerry Rogers and wife, Anne of Leesburg, Fla.; niece, Julie Rogers Palko and husband Dan of Leesburg, Fla.; sister-in-law, Regina Usher, in addition to family and friends across the United States.
Gay volunteered with numerous organizations in Western New York including Genesee Cancer Assistance Inc. as a driver, Genesee Election Board, United Way, and Genesee Nursing Home. Gay enjoyed travel, Pogo, books, music, movies, and did extensive genealogical research. Her greatest joys were spending time with friends and family and going to see various shows in New York and Savannah. Gay was generous and had a witty sense of humor. Many organizations were an important part of her life including, The Red Hat Society, and Daughters of the American Revolution. Gay was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Batavia, NY and took an active role in the various activities of the church.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, memorial services will be held at later dates in Savannah, and New York.
Interment will be next to her husband William with a Graveside Service at Hector Union Cemetery in Burdett, NY. All future dates will be announced.
Memorials can be made to The Alzheimer's Association, Genesee Cancer Assistance Inc, Batavia, NY, or Crossroads House, Batavia, NY.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Jun. 24, 2020.