WELLSVILLE, N.Y. - Genevieve Helen Cooper, 89, of 1939 Stannards Road, passed away at home on Tuesday (March 26, 2019). She was born Jan. 25, 1930 in Titusville, Pa., the daughter of the late Enjar and Amy (Beebower) Anderson. On May 30, 1963, in Townville, Pa., she married Howard G. Cooper, who predeceased her on Sept. 7, 2014.
Genevieve graduated from Townville High School and Edinboro College. She was employed as a school teacher for many years in the Wellsville Central School System. She and Howard owned and operated the Style Shop on Main Street in Wellsville, and Herbert Cooper Company in Genesee, Pa.
Genevieve is survived by four nephews, Bob Anderson, Phil (Leora) Anderson, Bruce (Kathy) Steadman, and Rick Steadman; several great nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Kim Sheets and her family of Wellsville.
She was predeceased in addition to her parents by a sister, Carol L. Steadman; a brother, Kenneth Anderson; and a brother-in-law, Lawrence Steadman.
A private funeral was conducted on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home, Inc. in Wellsville with Rev. Greg DeSalvatore presiding. Burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery. Please consider memorial donations to the SPCA Serving Allegany County.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Mar. 31, 2019