WELLSVILLE, N.Y. - George F. Dunbar, 87, formerly of 4601 Bolivar Road, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. He was born Nov. 12, 1932 in Brattleboro, VT, the son of the late Herbert H. and Lulu (Slicer) Dunbar.
George moved to Wellsville from Connecticut in 1987 with Ingersoll Rand. He was employed as an Export Coordinator for new and aftermarket units for Dresser-Rand Corporation in Wellsville, retiring in 1995. He was an avid gardener and a wonderful cook.
George was educated at the University of Vermont. He was a concert pianist, professional soloist and choir member. In February of 1955 as a member of the famed Center Concert Choir from the U. S. Navel Training Station, in Bainbridge, Maryland, he sang for President and Mrs. Eisenhower. He also appeared on several television programs from New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, including Ed Sullivan's "Toast of the Town." He sang in various churches including the Brick Presbyterian Church in New York City, St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Philadelphia, and various churches in Connecticut. He was a member of the Simsbury Light Opera Company, the Solo Choir in Connecticut, and sang for the Hartford Festival of Music at Lincoln Center. He taught at the Hartford School of Music and the Hartford Conservatory of Music.
He is survived by one brother, Herbert H. Dunbar of West Glover, VT; and one sister, Shirley D. (Byron "Pete") Moyer of Middletown Spring, VT; 12 nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased in addition to his parents by a brother, Wayne Dunbar.
A private service is being planned for a later date.
Please consider memorial donations to any .
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Feb. 16, 2020